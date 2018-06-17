AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Given a $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) received a $6.00 target price from investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma opened at $3.25 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). research analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its position in AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners owned 0.71% of AzurRx BioPharma worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.