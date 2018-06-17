B. Riley Increases Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target to $52.00

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 30th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

CSOD has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand opened at $51.74 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 0.56. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $33.24 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $133.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.95 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 119.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R C. Mark Baker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $542,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $255,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,514,268 shares in the company, valued at $149,461,818.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,158 shares of company stock worth $3,920,124 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,352,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth $14,000,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 356,032 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,757,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,082,000 after purchasing an additional 209,082 shares during the period. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth $7,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.