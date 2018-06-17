B2Gold (BTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTO shares. Scotiabank set a C$5.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Eight Capital raised their target price on B2Gold from C$4.75 to C$5.40 in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.47. The company had a trading volume of 997,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,277. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.01 and a 52 week high of C$4.06.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of C$220.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$275.31 million.

In other B2Gold news, Director Bongani Mtshisi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.69, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Also, insider Brian Scott sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.64, for a total value of C$273,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,500 in the last quarter.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.