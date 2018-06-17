B3Coin (CRYPTO:KB3) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

B3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, B3Coin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One B3Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. B3Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $5,427.00 worth of B3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.23 or 0.04098700 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021777 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00001102 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008887 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005006 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010575 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001537 BTC.

B3Coin Coin Profile

B3Coin (KB3) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2016. B3Coin’s total supply is 728,815,255 coins. B3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for B3Coin is b3coin.io.

Buying and Selling B3Coin

B3Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B3Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy B3Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

