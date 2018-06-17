Contrasting Acorn Energy (ACFN) and Babcock International (OTCMKTS:BCKIY)

Babcock International (OTCMKTS: BCKIY) and Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Babcock International alerts:

This table compares Babcock International and Acorn Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babcock International N/A N/A N/A Acorn Energy -48.64% -223.76% -20.53%

Dividends

Babcock International pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Acorn Energy does not pay a dividend. Babcock International pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Babcock International and Acorn Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babcock International $6.17 billion 0.82 $407.61 million $1.09 9.17 Acorn Energy $4.35 million 2.35 -$1.16 million N/A N/A

Babcock International has higher revenue and earnings than Acorn Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Babcock International has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorn Energy has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Babcock International and Acorn Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babcock International 0 0 0 0 N/A Acorn Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Babcock International beats Acorn Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Babcock International Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering support services for defense, marine, aviation, and nuclear sectors. It operates through Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services, and International divisions. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services ranging from supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers. It also provides fleet management and training for customer-owned defense, emergency services, and global airport and commercial vehicle fleets, as well as engineering services and technical training for customers. In addition, the company delivers engineering services to defense and civil customers, including technical training of fixed and rotary wing pilots, engineering, equipment support and maintenance, and airbase management and logistics to the operation of owned and customer-owned aviation fleets, as well as emergency and offshore services. Further, it offers nuclear engineering on nuclear decommissioning programs and projects; and nuclear engineering services in training, operation support, new-build program management, design and installation, and critical safety to public and private customers. Babcock International Group PLC was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) monitoring. The PG segment develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, batteries, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications. The CP segment offers cathodic protection systems on gas pipelines for gas utilities and pipeline companies for remote monitoring. It serves customers in the Fortune 500 or Fortune Global 500. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.