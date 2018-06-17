Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 242.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 95,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,153,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $125.74 and a one year high of $150.46.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.81.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

