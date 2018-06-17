BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of BofI worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BofI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BofI by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BofI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,929,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,087,000 after buying an additional 334,469 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BofI by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BofI during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get BofI alerts:

Shares of BOFI stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.31. BofI Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.80 million. BofI had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. equities analysts expect that BofI Holding, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOFI. ValuEngine raised BofI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BofI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of BofI from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stephens set a $46.00 price objective on shares of BofI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of BofI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director John Gary Burke sold 57,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,368,305.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,809,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,493,672.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BofI Profile

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; and consumer lending products consisting of prime loans to purchase new and used automobiles and recreational vehicles, as well as deposit-related overdraft lines of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for BofI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BofI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.