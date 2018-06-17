Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 232,873 Shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR (XLY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLY) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232,873 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Consumer Discretionary SPDR worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 2,049.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 1,504,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,469,000 after buying an additional 1,434,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 313.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,275,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,205,000 after buying an additional 967,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,147,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,957,000 after buying an additional 793,800 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR during the first quarter valued at about $55,075,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 83.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,127,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,188,000 after buying an additional 513,075 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Discretionary SPDR opened at $112.11 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Consumer Discretionary SPDR has a 1 year low of $87.89 and a 1 year high of $112.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $0.2936 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

Consumer Discretionary SPDR Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

