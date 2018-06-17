Balchem (BCPC) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.69

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.69 and last traded at $100.65, with a volume of 5883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.08.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Balchem alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $161.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Balchem by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.