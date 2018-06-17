Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NASDAQ:BWINB) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.01

Media headlines about Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NASDAQ:BWINB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the insurance provider an impact score of 48.0075111289959 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BWINB opened at $24.40 on Friday. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NASDAQ:BWINB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $107.38 million during the quarter. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 3.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWINB. BidaskClub cut Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

About Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

