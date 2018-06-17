National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) versus Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE:BMA) Head to Head Comparison

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS: NTIOF) and Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE:BMA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for National Bank of Canada and Banco Macro SA ADR Class B, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank of Canada 0 1 1 0 2.50 Banco Macro SA ADR Class B 0 1 5 0 2.83

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B has a consensus price target of $108.85, indicating a potential upside of 68.60%. Given Banco Macro SA ADR Class B’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Macro SA ADR Class B is more favorable than National Bank of Canada.

Risk & Volatility

National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Macro SA ADR Class B has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $1.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B pays an annual dividend of $2.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. National Bank of Canada pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of National Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank of Canada and Banco Macro SA ADR Class B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank of Canada 20.94% 18.59% 0.87% Banco Macro SA ADR Class B 24.73% 25.82% 5.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Bank of Canada and Banco Macro SA ADR Class B’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank of Canada $6.85 billion 2.40 $1.48 billion $4.17 11.60 Banco Macro SA ADR Class B $2.21 billion 1.92 $567.08 million $8.65 7.46

National Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Macro SA ADR Class B. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B beats National Bank of Canada on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings options, and tailored investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complementary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers debt and equity underwriting; bank credit and risk management products and services; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing; and investment banking services comprising origination, underwriting, distribution, and liquidity services through secondary market activities, as well as macroeconomic and issuer-focused research services. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company provides its services through a network of 429 branches and 931 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B Company Profile

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services that include deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services. Further, the company provides trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; and information services, such as Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 444 branches, 1,395 ATMs, 920 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. also offers Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.