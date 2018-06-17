Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $37.78 Million Holdings in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (BMA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE:BMA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,858 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.53% of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B worth $37,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B opened at $64.56 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B has a 52 week low of $63.39 and a 52 week high of $136.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were given a $2.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Banco Macro SA ADR Class B’s previous special dividend of $0.75. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.78%.

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

