Bancolombia (CIB) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Bancolombia from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bancolombia from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $41.00 price objective on Bancolombia and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.67.

NYSE:CIB opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 27th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bancolombia by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Bancolombia by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers throughout Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

