Bancolombia (CIB) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.19

News articles about Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bancolombia earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.0371582515471 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CIB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bancolombia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Bancolombia opened at $46.55 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 27th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 40.11%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers throughout Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

