Bancor Reaches Market Cap of $168.15 Million (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.33 or 0.00050790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Binance and Bancor Network. Bancor has a market cap of $168.15 million and $4.18 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bancor has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003563 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00602571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00262376 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00047391 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00095330 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 75,813,477 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,477,986 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network.

Buying and Selling Bancor

Bancor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LATOKEN, Tidex, Livecoin, COSS, HitBTC, Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx, Lykke Exchange, Binance and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

