Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 143.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

Nabriva Therapeutics traded up $0.18, hitting $4.52, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.74. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.23. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.30% and a negative net margin of 600.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Robert Crotty acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen W. Webster acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $36,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,160 shares of company stock worth $100,596. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,939,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,091,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

