Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.46 Million

Analysts predict that Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) will post sales of $12.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.41 million to $12.50 million. Bank of Commerce reported sales of $11.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will report full-year sales of $50.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.23 million to $50.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $54.57 million per share, with estimates ranging from $53.65 million to $55.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Commerce.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

Shares of Bank of Commerce opened at $11.85 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $190.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Lyle L. Tullis purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $48,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,731.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 333,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company's deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

