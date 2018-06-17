JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 40,745 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,630 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,745 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.98% of Bank of Hawaii worth $34,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 105,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,283,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,695,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 17.9% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 62,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $44,958,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOH stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $162.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

