Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Position Cut by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,080,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $44,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 42.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,722,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,172,000 after purchasing an additional 514,779 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $11,353,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BOH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii opened at $84.95 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $162.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.