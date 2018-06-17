Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,763,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,938,000 after purchasing an additional 420,915 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,026,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 596,701 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,343,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,761,000 after purchasing an additional 97,651 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after purchasing an additional 103,443 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,879,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,302,000 after purchasing an additional 84,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOPE shares. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hope Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $18.01 on Friday. Hope Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $139.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

