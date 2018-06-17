Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,050.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $210,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMO opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $84.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.747 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

