Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,909 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $21,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shares of BMO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.33. The stock had a trading volume of 424,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $84.71.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.747 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

