Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.12 Million

Analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) will post sales of $126.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.44 million and the lowest is $123.80 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $110.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $508.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $499.00 million to $518.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $577.62 million per share, with estimates ranging from $557.80 million to $597.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.71 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 20.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Sandler O’Neill set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 387.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 95.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son opened at $47.96 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $49.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

