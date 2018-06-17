Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) Receives $51.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

NTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son opened at $47.21 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $49.36.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.71 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 20.56%. equities research analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth about $240,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 387.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 95.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

