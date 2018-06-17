Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Holdings Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,738 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,936 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $28,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 47,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 275,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon opened at $56.93 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $838,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,037.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $270,025.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,701 shares of company stock worth $3,796,375 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.32.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

