Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) PT Raised to C$88.00 at Cormark

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Friday, June 1st. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$86.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CSFB raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.00.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$75.98 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$75.20 and a one year high of C$85.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.03. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.89 billion.

In other Bank of Nova Scotia news, Director Scott Thomson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$77.26 per share, with a total value of C$154,520.00. Also, insider Michael D. Penner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$58.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$582,500.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,900 shares of company stock worth $883,795.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

