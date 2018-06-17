Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) PT Raised to C$88.00 at Cormark

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Friday, June 1st. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$86.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CSFB raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.00.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$75.98 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$75.20 and a one year high of C$85.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.03. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.89 billion.

In other Bank of Nova Scotia news, Director Scott Thomson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$77.26 per share, with a total value of C$154,520.00. Also, insider Michael D. Penner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$58.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$582,500.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,900 shares of company stock worth $883,795.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

