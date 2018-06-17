BankFinancial (BFIN) Given $18.25 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $18.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BankFinancial an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BFIN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

In other news, EVP James J. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,820 shares in the company, valued at $644,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry R. Wells sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $98,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,414.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,199 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 61.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 54,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 32,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFIN stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BankFinancial has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $316.11 million, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 16.70%. research analysts expect that BankFinancial will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. This is an increase from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

BankFinancial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase 500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

