Barbara Godin Sells 20,000 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Stock

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) EVP Barbara Godin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $383,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,415,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,371,114. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Regions Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 69,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,097,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

