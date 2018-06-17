Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €203.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €203.00 ($236.05) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €222.00 ($258.14) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €239.00 ($277.91) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €207.44 ($241.21).

ALV stock traded down €2.70 ($3.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €180.36 ($209.72). 3,846,090 shares of the company were exchanged. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

