Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 6,400 ($85.21) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Thursday, May 31st. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RB has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,500 ($99.85) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($95.86) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($95.86) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,100 ($107.84) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 ($93.20) to GBX 6,400 ($85.21) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,040.87 ($93.74).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group traded up GBX 10 ($0.13), hitting GBX 6,160 ($82.01), during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 2,869,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,562 ($74.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,110.43 ($107.98).

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Rakesh Kapoor sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,576 ($74.24), for a total transaction of £6,691,200 ($8,908,534.15). Also, insider Christopher Sinclair purchased 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,030 ($80.28) per share, for a total transaction of £48,782.70 ($64,948.34).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.