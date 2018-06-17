Barclays Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €110.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €110.00 ($127.91) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €106.72 ($124.09).

SAP stock traded down €0.52 ($0.60) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €103.78 ($120.67). 9,203,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €81.37 ($94.62) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

