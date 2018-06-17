Barclays (BCS) Shares Gap Down to $10.80

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $10.80. Barclays shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 2531500 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Investec lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BCS raised Barclays to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Barclays had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,859,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,960,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,011,000 after purchasing an additional 719,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,504,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,809 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Barclays by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,954,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,043 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter worth $34,522,000. 3.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

