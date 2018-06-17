Barclays Analysts Give Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) a $39.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,935,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $52.73. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $38,887,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $3,837,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

