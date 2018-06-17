Barnes Group Inc. (B) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,769 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Barnes Group worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 217.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.55 per share, for a total transaction of $26,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $118,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE B opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. This is a boost from Barnes Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.