Barrett Business Services (BBSI) versus ADECCO Grp AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Financial Review

ADECCO Grp AG/ADR (OTCMKTS: AHEXY) and Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of ADECCO Grp AG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Barrett Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Barrett Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ADECCO Grp AG/ADR and Barrett Business Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADECCO Grp AG/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Barrett Business Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Barrett Business Services has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.68%. Given Barrett Business Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Barrett Business Services is more favorable than ADECCO Grp AG/ADR.

Dividends

ADECCO Grp AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Barrett Business Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. ADECCO Grp AG/ADR pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barrett Business Services pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ADECCO Grp AG/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares ADECCO Grp AG/ADR and Barrett Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADECCO Grp AG/ADR 3.34% 22.19% 8.00% Barrett Business Services 2.92% 34.88% 4.13%

Volatility & Risk

ADECCO Grp AG/ADR has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrett Business Services has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADECCO Grp AG/ADR and Barrett Business Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADECCO Grp AG/ADR $26.73 billion 0.39 $890.67 million $2.63 11.52 Barrett Business Services $920.43 million 0.69 $25.17 million $3.33 26.19

ADECCO Grp AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Barrett Business Services. ADECCO Grp AG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrett Business Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Barrett Business Services beats ADECCO Grp AG/ADR on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADECCO Grp AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial sectors under the Adecco brand. It also offers professional staffing services in the information technology, and engineering and technical business lines primarily under the brand name of Modis; finance and legal business line under the Badenoch & Clark brand name; and medical and science business line. In addition, the company provides managed service provision and recruitment process outsourcing solutions under the brand name of Pontoon; career transition under the Lee Hecht Harrison brand name; and talent development services, such as leadership coaching, career development programs, assessment and feedback tools, and change management support under the Lee Hecht Harrison brand name. It operated approximately 5,100 branches in 60 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as Adecco S.A. Adecco Group AG was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Opfikon, Switzerland.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services, under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and certain other administration functions for the client's existing workforce. The company also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignments, contract staffing, direct placement, long-term or indefinite-term on-site management. It serves electronics manufacturers, various light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

