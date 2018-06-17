Dynex Capital Inc (DX) Director Sells $61,048.97 in Stock

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Director Barry Igdaloff sold 9,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $61,048.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 318,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,978.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dynex Capital remained flat at $$6.48 during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,427. The stock has a market cap of $366.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.62. Dynex Capital Inc has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $7.41.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 71.08%. research analysts expect that Dynex Capital Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 927,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 604,668 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 668,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 507,009 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 713,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 238,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 531,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 228,384 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,027,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 219,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynex Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

