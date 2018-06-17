Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $335,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,305 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $157,218.60.

On Wednesday, April 25th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $135,900.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $155,800.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,713 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $115,585.69.

Five9 opened at $38.03 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.71 and a beta of 0.20. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. Five9’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Five9 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Five9 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 26.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 746,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156,181 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 22.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

