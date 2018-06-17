Societe Generale Analysts Give Basf (BAS) a €100.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective by Societe Generale in a report issued on Friday, May 25th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Societe Generale’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BAS. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.42 ($114.44).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR:BAS traded down €0.57 ($0.66) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €87.50 ($101.74). The company had a trading volume of 6,619,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 12-month low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 12-month high of €98.70 ($114.77).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.