Societe Generale Analysts Give Basf (BAS) a €100.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2018

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective by Societe Generale in a report issued on Friday, May 25th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Societe Generale’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BAS. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.42 ($114.44).

Shares of ETR:BAS traded down €0.57 ($0.66) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €87.50 ($101.74). The company had a trading volume of 6,619,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 12-month low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 12-month high of €98.70 ($114.77).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

Analyst Recommendations for Basf (ETR:BAS)

