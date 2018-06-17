Basic Attention Token Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (CRYPTO:BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00003606 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, Gate.io, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $235.98 million and $3.62 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003545 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00596619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00262058 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00094787 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, Paradex, Vebitcoin, Bancor Network, Huobi, Bittrex, Mercatox, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Binance, Ethfinex, BigONE, Koinex, ChaoEX, Liqui and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

