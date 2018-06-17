Bassil I. Dahiyat Sells 50,000 Shares of Xencor Inc (XNCR) Stock

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) insider Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $2,025,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 1.63. Xencor Inc has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $43.39.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.16). Xencor had a negative net margin of 137.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. sell-side analysts predict that Xencor Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 449.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XNCR. BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Xencor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Xencor to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

