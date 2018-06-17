Baxter International Inc (BAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Baxter International has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years. Baxter International has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

NYSE:BAX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,579. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.63. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $57.74 and a twelve month high of $75.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 18,750 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $1,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,854.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $243,422.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,294.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,706. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

