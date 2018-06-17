Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $1.60 Million Holdings in JD.Com Inc (JD)

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in JD.Com by 521.9% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.Com opened at $43.59 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,359.00, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.59. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $100.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.92 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.31%. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on JD.Com from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

