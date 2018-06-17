Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys 50,600 Shares of Jabil Inc (JBL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 207.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Jabil accounts for about 0.5% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 269.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $390,594.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $448,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,774 shares of company stock worth $1,666,531. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $31.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Jabil had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

