Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. Qorvo makes up approximately 0.5% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $85.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $62.68 and a 1 year high of $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $665.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.67 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Dileo sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $131,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 9,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $771,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,979.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,404 shares of company stock worth $4,798,110 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Qorvo from $89.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

