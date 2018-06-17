BB&T Securities LLC Buys 3,643 Shares of Exelon Co. (EXC)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,150 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 401.6% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of Exelon opened at $41.49 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 10.06%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 53.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.30 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Exelon to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.