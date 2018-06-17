BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th.

Separately, Santander raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BBVA Banco Frances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances opened at $14.71 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. BBVA Banco Frances has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $27.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFR. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter worth about $448,000. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, and Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

