BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.03

Headlines about BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BCB Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 45.6677680970224 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp traded down $0.15, reaching $14.45, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,497. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.88 million. equities analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, demand and NOW accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.