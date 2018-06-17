Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.05

Headlines about Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Beasley Broadcast Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8753972532117 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $12.10 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 7.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beasley Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th.

In other Beasley Broadcast Group news, Director Mark S. Fowler sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $59,343.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,665.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 61.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 12, 2018, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.