Beatcoin (CRYPTO:XBTS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23,702.00

Beatcoin (CURRENCY:XBTS) traded down 55.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Beatcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Beatcoin has traded down 72.4% against the dollar. Beatcoin has a market capitalization of $23,702.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Beatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.29 or 0.04035190 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00021695 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001090 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008858 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005060 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010566 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004408 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Beatcoin Coin Profile

Beatcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2016. Beatcoin’s total supply is 2,524,686 coins and its circulating supply is 1,524,686 coins. Beatcoin’s official Twitter account is @Beats_coin. Beatcoin’s official website is beatcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Beatcoin

Beatcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beatcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

