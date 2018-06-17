Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Position Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,744,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,004 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.40% of Becton Dickinson and worth $811,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,654,000. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2,247.4% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 105,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,890,000 after acquiring an additional 101,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.19.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and opened at $232.16 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $190.60 and a 12 month high of $248.39. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $225.07 per share, with a total value of $112,535.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Conroy sold 20,128 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.74, for a total transaction of $4,604,078.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,583 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,255.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.